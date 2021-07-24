Olympics-Judo-Takato wins Japan’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men’s 60kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Naohisa Takato of Japan reacts after winning gold REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

TOKYO (Reuters) - Naohisa Takato won the final of the men’s -60kg judo to give host nation Japan its first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Takato defeated Yang Yung-wei of Taiwan in the final, underscoring Japan’s strength at a sport that originated in the country. Bronze medals went to Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan and Luka Mkheidze of France.