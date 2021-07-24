China’s Sun wins women’s epee individual gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s Sun Yiwen won the women’s individual epee fencing gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ana Maria Popescu of Romania took silver and Katrina Lehis of Estonia claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, editing by Pritha Sarkar)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Individual Epee - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 24, 2021. Sun Yiwen of China celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Individual Epee - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 24, 2021. Sun Yiwen of China and China coach Shandong Province celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Individual Epee - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 24, 2021. Sun Yiwen of China and China coach Hugues Orby celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov