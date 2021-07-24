Hungarian Szilagyi wins gold in men’s sabre individual

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hungarian Aron Szilagyi, 31, won gold in the men’s individual sabre fencing competition on Saturday, becoming the first man ever to win three gold fencing medals in an individual discipline.

Luigi Samele of Italy took silver and Kim Jung-hwan of South Korea claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by John Stonestreet)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Men’s Individual Sabre - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 24, 2021. Aron Szilagyi of Hungary celebrates after winning gold as he holds the flag of Hungary REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Men’s Individual Sabre - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 24, 2021. Aron Szilagyi of Hungary reacts during the match as Luigi Samele of Italy looks on REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov