Japan out to defend men’s team crown without their ‘king’

Tokyo, Japan | AFP

Japan’s men’s gymnasts head into Monday’s team final happy to accept the mantle of favourites to prove there is life after the abdication of their leader, Kohei Uchimura.

“King” Kohei led the Olympic Games’ hosts to team gold in Rio five years ago. But on Saturday he was watching from the sidelines as Japan deprived China of the qualifying honours by 0.19 points.

Uchimura’s decision not to go for a third straight all-around title and concentrate on the horizontal bar backfired when he failed to make the final after falling during his routine at the Ariake Centre.

But as his Olympics ended on a flat note, his compatriots, led by 19-year-old Daiki Hashimoto, were manfully holding off powerhouses China and the Russians.

Hashimoto earned top scores in the all-around and horizontal bar to show he was ready to fill the void left by Uchimura.

And the teenager from the Tokyo suburbs said Japan deserved to be considered favourites.

“Our team is the best we ever had,” he said.

“Passing the qualification round in first place really gives other teams pressure. No excuses, we are the best gymnasts, and we will do our best in the final.”

Uchimura was a more than interested observer.

“After I finished the horizontal bar and came back to the arena to watch, I saw them sorting out their problems on their own. I felt I wasn’t needed any more,” he said.

Hashimoto led the all-around standings from China’s Xiao Ruoteng who, reflecting on the team performance, said: “Everyone has their own challenges but they do their best to overcome them. I hope my teammates rest well and get prepared for the next competition.”

The Russians placed third with the USA, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, and Ukraine also advancing to Monday’s final.

