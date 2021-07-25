Olympics-Swimming-Australia win gold, set world record in women’s 4x100 freestyle relay

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a world record time of 3:29.69.

Canada won silver in 3:32.78 and the bronze went to the United States in 3:32.81.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia, Meg Harris of Australia, Cate Campbell of Australia and Bronte Campbell of Australia celebrate after setting a new World record REUTERS/Marko Djurica



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia, Meg Harris of Australia, Cate Campbell of Australia and Bronte Campbell of Australia celebrate after setting a new World record REUTERS/Marko Djurica



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Gold medalists Emma McKeon of Australia, Meg Harris of Australia, Cate Campbell of Australia and Bronte Campbell of Australia wearing face masks celebrate on the podium REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Gold medalists Emma McKeon of Australia, Meg Harris of Australia, Cate Campbell of Australia and Bronte Campbell of Australia celebrate on the podium REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Gold medalists Emma McKeon of Australia, Meg Harris of Australia, Cate Campbell of Australia and Bronte Campbell of Australia, silver medalists Kayla Sanchez of Canada, Margaret MacNeil of Canada, Rebecca Smith of Canada and Penny Oleksiak of Canada and bronze medalists Erika Brown of the United States, Abbey Weizeil of the United States, Simone Manuel of the United States and Natalie Hinds of the United States wear face masks on the podium REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach