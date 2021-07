Newsfrom Japan



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Women’s Team - Gold medal match - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Jang Minhee of South Korea and An San of South Korea during competition REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea won a ninth consecutive gold medal in the women’s team archery event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The Russian Olympic Committee team won silver and Germany claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford)