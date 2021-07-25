Tokyo daily Covid-19 cases total 1,763 on Sunday

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 1,763 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the third day since the Olympic Games began in the Japanese capital.

Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Robert Birsel)

