Olympics-Golf-World number one Rahm positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics
TOKYO (Reuters) - World number one golfer Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics, the International Golf Federation said on Sunday.
The Spaniard had tested positive in the final testing protocol before leaving for the Olympics, the IGF said.
The men’s competition starts on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)