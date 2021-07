Olympics-Weightlifting-China’s Li wins gold in men’s 61kg

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s Li Fabin won the gold medal in the men’s 61kg weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Indonesia’s Eko Yuli Irawan won the silver medal and Kazakhstan’s Igor Son the bronze.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Peter Rutherford)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Men’s 61kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Li Fabin of China in action. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido



