Olympics-Judo-Japan’s Uta Abe wins gold medal in women’s -52 kg category in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese judoka Uta Abe, 21, won the gold medal in the women’s -52 kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, defeating Amandine Buchard of France in the final.

Bronze medals went to Odette Giuffrida of Italy and Chelsie Giles of Britain.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 52kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Uta Abe of Japan reacts after winning gold REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 52kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Uta Abe of Japan in action against Amandine Buchard of France REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 52kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Uta Abe of Japan reacts after winning gold REUTERS/Sergio Perez