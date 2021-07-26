Olympics-Swimming-Canada’s MacNeil wins women’s 100m butterfly gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Canada’s Margaret MacNeil won an Olympic gold medal on Monday in the women’s 100m butterfly, finishing in a time of 55.59.

The silver medal went to China’s Zhang Yufei and Australia’s Emma McKeon took the bronze.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)



