Olympics-Swimming-Canada’s MacNeil wins women’s 100m butterfly gold

Sports Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Canada’s Margaret MacNeil won an Olympic gold medal on Monday in the women’s 100m butterfly, finishing in a time of 55.59.

The silver medal went to China’s Zhang Yufei and Australia’s Emma McKeon took the bronze.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Margaret MacNeil of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 100m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Margaret MacNeil of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Margaret Macneil (CAN) reacts after winning the women's 100m butterfly final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Margaret Macneil (CAN) reacts after winning the women’s 100m butterfly final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Margaret Macneil (CAN) reacts next to Sarah Sjoestroem (SWE) after winning the women's 100m butterfly final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Margaret Macneil (CAN) reacts next to Sarah Sjoestroem (SWE) after winning the women’s 100m butterfly final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Tokyo 2020 Reuters Swimming