Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases double on week earlier to 1,429

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, almost double the number on the same day a week earlier, as infection spreads in the Japanese capital which is currently hosting the Olympic Games.

