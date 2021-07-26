Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases double on week earlier to 1,429
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, almost double the number on the same day a week earlier, as infection spreads in the Japanese capital which is currently hosting the Olympic Games.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
