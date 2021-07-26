Olympics-Fencing-ROC’s Pozdniakova wins gold in women’s individual sabre

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sofia Pozdniakova of the Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the individual women’s sabre fencing competition on Monday.

Sofya Velikaya, also of the ROC, took silver, and Manon Brunet of France claimed bronze.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Individual Sabre - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 26, 2021. Sofia Pozdniakova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Individual Sabre - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 26, 2021. Sofia Pozdniakova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning gold as Sofya Velikaya of the Russian Olympic Committee looks on REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov