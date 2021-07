Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Men’s Individual Foil - Semifinal - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 26, 2021. Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong celebrates after competing REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO (Reuters) - Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong won gold in the individual men’s foil fencing competition on Monday.

Daniele Garozzo of Italy took silver, and Alexander Choupenitch of the Czech Republic claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Hugh Lawson)