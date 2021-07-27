Olympics-Triathlon-Storm delays start of women’s race

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The start of the Olympic women’s triathlon race was delayed by at least 15 minutes on Tuesday due to windy, storm conditions sweeping the course in Tokyo Bay.

Due off at 06.30 (21.30GMT) local time - scheduled early to avoid excessive heat - the new start time is 06.45 (21.45GMT) but with heavy rain still pounding the region 30 minutes before that there is the potential for further delays.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women’s Olympic Distance - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan â€“ July 27, 2021. A worker during rainy weather prepares track for competition . REUTERS/Hannah Mckay



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women’s Olympic Distance - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan â€“ July 27, 2021. An athlete drives past as worker prepares track for competition during rainy weather . REUTERS/Hannah Mckay



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women’s Olympic Distance - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan â€“ July 27, 2021. Workers during rainy weather prepare track for competition . REUTERS/Hannah Mckay



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women’s Olympic Distance - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan â€“ July 27, 2021. An official during rainy weather looks on track before the competition . REUTERS/Hannah Mckay