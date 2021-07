Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Preview - Tokyo, Japan - July 19, 2021 A woman shelters from the sun under an umbrella as she walks past Olympics signage REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported seven news Games-related COVID-19 cases, including two athletes.

The latest daily cases have brought the total number since July 1 to 155.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)