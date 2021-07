Newsfrom Japan



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 100m Backstroke - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

TOKYO (Reuters) - Russian Evgeny Rylov won the gold medal in the men’s 100 metres backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Russian Kliment Kolesnikov won the silver and American Ryan Murphy took the bronze.

