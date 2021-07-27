Olympics-Biles out of team event in Tokyo as Osaka exits Games

Sports Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

By Steve Keating and Rozanna Latiff

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. gymnast Simone Biles dropped out of the women's team event after a single vault at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday while tennis superstar Naomi Osaka exited only days after lighting the Olympic flame.

The International Gymnastics Federation said Biles would play no further part in the team event, but said she would still receive a medal if the heavily favoured U.S. ended up on the podium.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," said USA Gymnastics. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Biles had been bidding for a record six gold medals in Tokyo.

Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday to open the Games after a one-year postponement, looked out of sorts and never settled into a rhythm as she lost 6-1 6-4 in the third round to Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Osaka's departure left Japan without its best known global sporting figure in the Olympics, one whose multi-ethnic background contrasts with the image of an insular and male-dominated country that emerged in the run-up to the event.

"I think it's maybe because I haven't played in an Olympics before and for the first one to be here was a bit much," she said.

It was her first tournament since she pulled out of the French Open in May. The women's tennis tournament has now lost both of its top draw cards after Australia's world number one Ash Barty was beaten in the first round.

The Games are taking place under a state of emergency and without spectators, an unprecedented event in the history of the modern Olympics.

(Reporting by William Mallard, Rozanna Latiff, Ju-min Park, Farah Master, Philip O'Connor, Sam Nussey, Linda Sieg and Antoni Slodkowski; Writing by Mari Saito and David Dolan Editing by Stephen Coates/Michael Perry/Ed Osmond/Ken Ferris)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask gestures. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask during the final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 3 - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic REUTERS/Edgar Su

A man wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a display of a newspaper reporting Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a display of a newspaper reporting Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee, Kliment Kolesnikov of the Russian Olympic Committee and Ryan Murphy of the United States pose with their gold, silver and bronze medals REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women's Olympic Distance - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan July 27, 2021. Flora Duffy of Bermuda holds national flag as she celebrates victory. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women's Olympic Distance - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan July 27, 2021. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' volunteers holding banners to refrain spectating from roadside stand in a strong wind caused by tropical storm Nepartak. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Tokyo 2020 Reuters