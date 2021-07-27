Olympics-Sailing-Britons claim two victories in opening skiff races

Newsfrom Japan

By Philip O’Connor

TOKYO (Reuters) - Britons Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey got their Olympic challenge off to a strong start with two wins in their first three races in the 49er FX skiff class as the sailing events started at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

The pair are hoping to improve on their finishes at the Rio Games in 2016, where Dobson came eighth and Tidey 11th with different partners, and they don’t mind being a bit conservative in their sailing if it helps them succeed.

“It was a great day. If someone had told us yesterday that we would have those results on day one today, we would have grabbed their hand off them,” Dobson told reporters.

“Today was about being as boring as we possibly could, but brave when we saw the opportunity, and I think that’s what we did a little bit today. Hopefully, we can hold this thought and do it all again tomorrow.”

Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus maintained his lead in the men’s Laser dinghy class, with another victory.

There was a rest day for the windsurfers after two days of racing, allowing other classes into the water for the first time.

Alican Kaynar of Turkey secured two wins in the first two races of the men’s Finn class dinghy event with Zsombor Berecz of Hungary netting two second places and Spain’s Joan Cardon Mendez two thirds, the start of 10 races to decide the medals.

The opening men’s skiff race was won by the Irish pairing of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove and the day’s two remaining races were postponed.

The action continues on Wednesday, with the first medal races scheduled for Saturday.

(Reporting by Philip O’Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women’s 49er FX - Opening Series - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey of Britain in action. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women’s 49er FX - Opening Series - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey of Britain in action. REUTERS/Carlos Barria



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women’s 49er FX - Opening Series - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey of Britain in action. REUTERS/Carlos Barria



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women’s 49er FX - Opening Series - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey of Britain in action. REUTERS/Carlos Barria