Olympics-Fencing-Estonia wins gold in women’s team epee

Sports Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - Estonia won gold in the women’s team epee fencing competition on Tuesday.

South Korea took silver, and Italy bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by John Stonestreet)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Team Epee - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 27, 2021. Katrina Lehis of Estonia celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Team Epee - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 27, 2021. Katrina Lehis of Estonia celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Leah Millis
