Olympics-Taekwondo-Serbia’s Mandic wins women’s +67kg gold medal
Newsfrom JapanSports Tokyo 2020
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Serbia’s Milica Mandic beat South Korea’s Lee Dabin to take the women’s taekwondo +67kg category gold medal on Tuesday.
It was her second gold after a win at the London Games in 2012.
Britain’s Bianca Walkden and France’s Althea Laurin took the bronze medals.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, editing by Ed Osmond)