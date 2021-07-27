Olympics-Softball-Japan win gold in 2-0 shutdown of United States

Newsfrom Japan

By Paresh Dave

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan won the gold medal in softball at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday by beating the United States 2-0.

The result left the United States with the silver medal. Canada earlier took bronze by defeating Mexico 3-2.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Finals - Gold Medal Game - Japan v United States - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Japan players celebrate their win. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Finals - Gold Medal Game - Japan v United States - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Japan players and their coach Reika Utsugi celebrate their win. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Finals - Gold Medal Game - Japan v United States - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Monica Abbott of the United States and Ally Carda of the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Finals - Gold Medal Game - Japan v United States - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Monica Abbott of the United States in action. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Finals - Gold Medal Game - Japan v United States - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Players stand for national anthems. REUTERS/Jorge Silva