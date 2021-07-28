Olympics-Swimming-Titmus of Australia wins women’s 200m freestyle gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong won the silver and Penny Oleksiak of Canada took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 200m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Ariarne Titmus of Australia reacts after winning REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 200m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Ariarne Titmus of Australia reacts after after setting a new Olympic record to win the gold medal REUTERS/Marko Djurica



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 200m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Ariarne Titmus of Australia shakes hands with Kathleen Ledecky of the United States REUTERS/Antonio Bronic



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 200m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Ariarne Titmus of Australia and Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong after the event REUTERS/Antonio Bronic