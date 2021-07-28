Olympics-Swimming-Milak of Hungary wins men’s 200m butterfly gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kristof Milak of Hungary won the gold medal in the men’s 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Tomoru Honda of Japan won the silver and Federico Burdisso of Italy took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 200m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Kristof Milak of Hungary in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 200m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Kristof Milak of Hungary with Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary after the event REUTERS/Antonio Bronic



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 200m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Kristof Milak of Hungary before the event REUTERS/Marko Djurica



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 200m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Kristof Milak of Hungary after the event REUTERS/Antonio Bronic



Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Kristof Milak (HUN) in the men’s 200m butterfly final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports