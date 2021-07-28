Olympics-Rowing-Netherlands, China post world best times to win quad sculls races

Newsfrom Japan



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Men’s Quadruple Sculls - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Dirk Uittenbogaard of the Netherlands, Abe Wiersma of the Netherlands, Tone Wieten of the Netherlands and Koen Metsemakers of the Netherlands in action REUTERS/Leah Millis

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Dutch men’s crew and China’s women posted a world best times to clinch Olympic gold in their respective quad sculls competitions on Wednesday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

Britain picked up silver and Australia claimed bronze in the men’s race, while Poland took silver and Australia took bronze in the women’s event.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)