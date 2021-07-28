Olympics-Rowing-Netherlands, China post world best times to win quad sculls races
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Dutch men’s crew and China’s women posted a world best times to clinch Olympic gold in their respective quad sculls competitions on Wednesday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.
Britain picked up silver and Australia claimed bronze in the men’s race, while Poland took silver and Australia took bronze in the women’s event.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)