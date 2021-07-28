Olympics-Diving-China wins men’s 3m synchro springboard to claim third gold of Games

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -China won their third diving gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday by reclaiming the men’s 3 metre synchronised springboard title they lost to Britain in Rio.

Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi got off to a strong start and finished on 467.82 points, ahead of Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States in second.

Germany’s Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger took bronze, while 2016 champions Britain were seventh.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Stephen Coates/Peter Rutherford)



Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi (CHN) in the men’s 3m springboard synchronized diving during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports



Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi (CHN) in the men’s 3m springboard synchronized diving competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports