Olympics-Gymnastics-Hashimoto of Japan wins men’s all-around gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men’s all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

China’s Xiao Ruoteng won silver and the bronze went to Russian Nikita Nagornyy.

(Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Nick Mulvenney)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men’s Individual All-Around - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Daiki Hashimoto of Japan reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Mike Blake



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men’s Individual All-Around - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Daiki Hashimoto of Japan wearing a protective face mask and holding a Japanese flag reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch