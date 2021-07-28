Olympics-Basketball 3x3-US women defeat ROC to claim first ever gold medal at Games

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States women defeated the Russian Olympic Committee team on Wednesday to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball.

The score was 18-15 when the final whistle blew at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Bill Berkrot)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball 3x3 - Women - Finals - United States v The Russian Olympic Committee - Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo Japan - July 28, 2021. Allisha Gray of the United States, Kelsey Plum of the United States , Stefanie Dolson of the United States and Jacquelyn Young of the United States pose for a picture after the match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball 3x3 - Women - Finals - United States v The Russian Olympic Committee - Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo Japan - July 28, 2021. Kelsey Plum of the United States in action during the match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers