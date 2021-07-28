Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Latvia men beat ROC to win first ever gold medal

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Latvia men’s team defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 21-18 on Wednesday to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, editing by Ed Osmond)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball 3x3 - Men - Finals - The Russian Olympic Committee v Latvia - Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo Japan - July 28, 2021. Karlis Lasmanis of Latviaa celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers



