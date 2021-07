Newsfrom Japan



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women’s Pair - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Grace Prendergast of New Zealand and Jackie Gowler of New Zealand in action REUTERS/Leah Millis

TOKYO (Reuters) - New Zealand won Olympic gold in the women’s pair on Thursday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

The Russian Olympic Committee team took silver, while Canada claimed bronze in the rowing event.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)