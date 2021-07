Newsfrom Japan



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls - Semifinal 2 - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Fintan McCarthy of Ireland and Paul O’Donovan of Ireland in action REUTERS/Leah Millis

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ireland clinched the Olympic rowing gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls on Thursday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

Germany won silver, while Italy claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford)