Olympics-Swimming-American Finke wins men’s 800m freestyle

TOKYO (Reuters) - Robert Finke of United States won the gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won the silver and Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 800m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Robert Finke of the United States celebrates after winning REUTERS/Molly Darlington



