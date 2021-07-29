Olympics-Swimming-American Dressel wins men’s 100m freestyle gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the gold medal in the men’s 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Kyle Chalmers of Australia won the silver and Russian Kliment Kolesnikov took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 100m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Caeleb Dressel of the United States looks on. REUTERS/Marko Djurica



