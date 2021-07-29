Olympics-Two Games-related COVID-19 cases hospitalised - organisers

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: A police officer wearing a face mask stands near the entrance of the Main Press Centre, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

TOKYO (Reuters) -Two Olympic Games-related people from overseas with COVID-19 have been hospitalised but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said on Thursday.

A third hospitalised person has already been discharged, the spokesperson said. The Games are in their sixth day of competition and run until Aug. 8.

Athletes and other attendees have flooded into Tokyo from around the world and are subject to a testing regime to identity and isolate positive cases. The capital city is in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high.

Organisers declined to provide further details on the cases citing privacy concerns.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Sam Nussey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell/Muralikumar Anantharaman/Ken Ferris)