Olympics-Swimming-China win women’s 4x200m freestyle in world record time

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - China won the gold medal in the women’s 4x200m freestyle in a world record time of seven minutes 40.33 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The time bettered Australia’s record of 7:41.50 from the 2019 world championships. The United States won the silver and Australia took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Team China celebrate winning gold and setting a world record. REUTERS/Marko Djurica



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Li Bingjie of China reacts after winning REUTERS/Lisi Niesner



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Yang Junxuan of China, Tang Muhan of China, Zhang Yufei of China and Li Bingjie of China react after winning and setting a world record REUTERS/Molly Darlington



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Team Australia, Team USA and Team China in action REUTERS/Antonio Bronic