Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections hit new record of 3,865

A couple wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, takes a photo in front of a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) - Newly reported coronavirus cases in Tokyo surged to a record high of 3,865 on Thursday, the metropolitan government announced.

On Wednesday, the Olympic host city registered 3,177 new coronavirus cases, while nationwide, new cases hit a record 9,570, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

