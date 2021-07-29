Japan's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 for first time - Nippon TV
TOKYO (Reuters) - Newly reported daily COVID-19 cases in Japan exceeded 10,000 for the first time, Nippon Television reported on Thursday, after the Tokyo metropolitan government reported a record-high 3,865 new infection cases in the capital.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Alex Richardson)
