Japan's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 for first time - Nippon TV

People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) - Newly reported daily COVID-19 cases in Japan exceeded 10,000 for the first time, Nippon Television reported on Thursday, after the Tokyo metropolitan government reported a record-high 3,865 new infection cases in the capital.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

