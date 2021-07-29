Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Hamada wins gold in women’s -78 kg division in Tokyo

Sports Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese judoka Shori Hamada won the gold medal in the women’s -78 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final.

Bronze medals went to Anna-Maria Wagner of Germany and Mayra Aguiar of Brazil.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Clare Fallon)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women's 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan react after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan react after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women's 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan react after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan react after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women's 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan hug after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan hug after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Tokyo 2020 Reuters Jūdō