Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Hamada wins gold in women’s -78 kg division in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese judoka Shori Hamada won the gold medal in the women’s -78 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final.

Bronze medals went to Anna-Maria Wagner of Germany and Mayra Aguiar of Brazil.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Clare Fallon)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan react after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan react after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Madeleine Malonga of France and Shori Hamada of Japan hug after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez