Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Wolf wins gold in men’s -100 kg category in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf won the gold medal in the men’s -100 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Cho Gu-ham of South Korea in the final.

Bronze medals went to Jorge Fonseca of Portugal and Niiaz Iliasov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Clare Fallon)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men’s 100kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Aaron Wolf of Japan celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men’s 100kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Aaron Wolf of Japan and Cho Guham of South Korea react after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men’s 100kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Aaron Wolf of Japan celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse