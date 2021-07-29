Olympics-Fencing-ROC wins gold in women’s team foil

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the women’s team foil fencing competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday.

France took silver, and Italy claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Team Foil - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 29, 2021. Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, Adelina Zagidullina of the Russian Olympic Committee, Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Marta Martyanova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Carl Recine



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Team Foil - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 29, 2021. Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, Adelina Zagidullina of the Russian Olympic Committee, Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Marta Martyanova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Team Foil - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 29, 2021. Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Carl Recine



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women’s Team Foil - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 29, 2021. Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov