Olympics-Table Tennis-China’s Chen wins women’s singles gold

Newsfrom Japan

By Eimi Yamamitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s Chen Meng defeated her compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-2 to win women’s singles table tennis gold on Thursday.

The bronze medal went to Japan’s Mima Ito.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Toby Davis)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - Gold medal match - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Chen Meng of China celebrates winning her match against Sun Yingsha of China REUTERS/Hannah Mckay



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - Gold medal match - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Chen Meng of China in action against Sun Yingsha of China REUTERS/Hannah Mckay



