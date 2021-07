Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand’s Emma Twigg wins women’s single sculls gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Emma Twigg of New Zealand won gold in the women’s single sculls at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway on Friday.

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Hanna Prakatsen and Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig picked up silver and bronze, respectively, in the rowing event.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women’s Single Sculls - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Emma Twigg of New Zealand in action REUTERS/Leah Millis



FILE PHOTO: Jul 23, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Hanna Prakatsen (ROC) competes in the Womens Single Sculls Heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Sea Forest Waterway. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women’s Single Sculls - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Magdalena Lobnig of Austria in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw