Olympics-Rowing-Canada win gold in women’s eight

TOKYO (Reuters) - Canada won gold in the women’s eight final at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway on Friday.

New Zealand finished second to take home silver, while China claimed bronze in the rowing event.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Rutherford)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women’s Eight - Medal Ceremony - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Gold medallists coxswain Kristen Kit of Canada, Avalon Wasteneys of Canada, Sydney Payne of Canada, Madison Mailey of Canada, Susanne Grainger of Canada, Andrea Proske of Canada, Christine Roper of Canada, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski of Canada and Lisa Roman of Canada during the medal ceremony REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women’s Eight - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Coxswain Kristen Kit of Canada, Avalon Wasteneys of Canada, Sydney Payne of Canada, Madison Mailey of Canada, Susanne Grainger of Canada, Andrea Proske of Canada, Christine Roper of Canada, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski of Canada and Lisa Roman of Canada in action REUTERS/Leah Millis



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women’s Eight - Medal Ceremony - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Gold medallists coxswain Kristen Kit of Canada, Avalon Wasteneys of Canada, Sydney Payne of Canada, Madison Mailey of Canada, Susanne Grainger of Canada, Andrea Proske of Canada, Christine Roper of Canada, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski of Canada and Lisa Roman of Canada during the medal ceremony REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw