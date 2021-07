Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: A view of queue lines at a collection centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) saliva test samples, at the Olympic Main Press Center in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday reported 27 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes.

The latest daily cases, up from 24 on Thursday, have brought the total Games-linked infections since July 1 to 220.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)