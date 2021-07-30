Olympics-Swimming-McKeon of Australia wins women’s 100m freestyle gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Emma McKeon of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Siobhan Haughey Of Hong Kong won the silver and Cate Campbell of Australia took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)



Jul 30, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Emma McKeon (AUS) and Cate Campbell (AUS) place first and third in the women’s 100m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 100m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia in action REUTERS/Carl Recine



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 100m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia celebrates with Cate Campbell of Australia after setting a new Olympic record REUTERS/Carl Recine



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 100m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia celebrates after setting a new Olympic record REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women’s 100m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia and Cate Campbell of Australia celebrate after the event REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth