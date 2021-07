Olympics-Swimming-China’s Wang wins men’s 200m medley gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Wang Shun of China won the gold medal in the men’s 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Duncan Scott of Britain won the silver and Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Wang Shun of China reacts after winning REUTERS/Carl Recine



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Wang Shun of China in action REUTERS/Carl Recine



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Wang Shun of China reacts after winning REUTERS/Antonio Bronic