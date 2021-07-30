Cycling-Dutchman Kimmann wins gold in men’s BMX final

Newsfrom Japan

By Martyn Herman

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) - Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won gold in the Olympic men’s BMX racing event on Friday.

Britain’s Kye Whyte took the silver medal with Colombia’s Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes completing the podium at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman;Editing by Peter Rutherford)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Racing - Men’s Individual - Final - AUP - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Matthew Childs



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Racing - Men’s Individual - Final - AUP - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Racing - Men’s Individual - Final - AUP - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands and Kye Whyte of Britain in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann