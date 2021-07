Olympics-Cycling-Britain’s Shriever wins gold in women’s BMX

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bethany Shriever of Britain won the Olympic women’s BMX race gold medal on Friday at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Colombian Mariana Pajon took silver and Dutch rider Merel Smulders the bronze.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Racing - Women’s Individual - Final - AUP - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Bethany Shriever of Britain and Mariana Pajon of Colombia in action. REUTERS/Matthew Childs



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Racing - Women’s Individual - Final - AUP - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Bethany Shriever of Britain celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Racing - Women’s Individual - Final - AUP - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Women’s Individual gold medallist Bethany Shriever of Britain celebrates alongside Men’s Individual silver medallist Kye Whyte of Britain REUTERS/Christian Hartmann



