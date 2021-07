Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in the women’s 25-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Kim Min-jung of South Korea won the silver, while China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Women’s 25m Pistol - Final - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Vitalina Batsarashkina of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Ann Wang



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Women’s 25m Pistol - Final - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Vitalina Batsarashkina of the Russian Olympic Committee and Kim Minjung of South Korea during the shoot-off REUTERS/Ann Wang