Olympics-Badminton-China win mixed doubles gold and silver

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong - also from China - claimed the silver, and Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan took the bronze.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu, editing by Ed Osmond)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Mixed Doubles - Gold medal match - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 30, 2021. Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping of China rest in between games against Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Mixed Doubles - Gold medal match - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 30, 2021. Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping of China celebrate after winning gold in the match against Zheng Siwei of China and Huang Yaqiong of China. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger